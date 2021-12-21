 Skip to main content
Waterloo West tackles Epworth Western Dubuque 66-29

Waterloo West didn't tinker around with Epworth Western Dubuque. A 66-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 22-9 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

The Wahawks' shooting took charge to a 42-16 lead over the Bobcats at the half.

The Wahawks' domination showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 14, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 14 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

