Waterloo West tackles Epworth Western Dubuque 66-29

Waterloo West didn't tinker around with Epworth Western Dubuque. A 66-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 22-9 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

The Wahawks' shooting took charge to a 42-16 lead over the Bobcats at the half.

The Wahawks' domination showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

