Waterloo West survives competitive clash with Ankeny Centennial 67-59

A sigh of relief filled the air in Waterloo West's locker room after Monday's 67-59 win against Ankeny Centennial for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 28.

The Wahawks' offense moved to a 31-21 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Wahawks a 45-37 lead over the Jaguars.

Recently on February 23 , Waterloo West squared up on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

