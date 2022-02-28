Waterloo West survives competitive clash with Ankeny Centennial 67-59

A sigh of relief filled the air in Waterloo West's locker room after Monday's 67-59 win against Ankeny Centennial for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 28.
The Wahawks' offense moved to a 31-21 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Wahawks a 45-37 lead over the Jaguars.
