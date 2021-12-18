Waterloo West rolls like thunder over Waterloo Columbus 53-22

Waterloo West earned a convincing 53-22 win over Waterloo Columbus for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 18.
In recent action on December 10, Waterloo West faced off against Iowa City and Waterloo Columbus took on Aplington-Parkersburg on December 7 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
