Waterloo West rides to cruise control win over Waukon 72-36

Waterloo West controlled the action to earn a strong 72-36 win against Waukon for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 5.
In recent action on January 28, Waukon faced off against Waverly-Sr and Waterloo West took on Waterloo East on January 28 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
