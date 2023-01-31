Waterloo West rides the rough off Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 76-64

Waterloo West had its hands full but finally brushed off Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 76-64 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 31.

Waterloo West opened with a 21-19 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

The Wahawks' shooting darted in front for a 34-29 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Waterloo West thundered to a 55-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wahawks' advantage was wide enough to weather the Cougars' 24-21 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off on February 1, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.

