Waterloo West rains down on West Des Moines Valley 58-48

Waterloo West put together a victorious gameplan to stop West Des Moines Valley 58-48 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Tigers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wahawks 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 31-18 at halftime over the Wahawks.
West Des Moines Valley enjoyed a 46-31 lead over Waterloo West to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 23, Waterloo West faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley took on Iowa City West on February 23 at West Des Moines Valley High School.
