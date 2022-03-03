Waterloo West rains down on West Des Moines Valley 58-48

Waterloo West put together a victorious gameplan to stop West Des Moines Valley 58-48 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Tigers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wahawks 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 31-18 at halftime over the Wahawks.

West Des Moines Valley enjoyed a 46-31 lead over Waterloo West to start the fourth quarter.

