Waterloo West painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Ames' defense for a 65-14 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Waterloo West faced off against Dubuque Hempstead . Click here for a recap. Ames took on Mason City on Feb. 10 at Ames High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.