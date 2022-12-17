 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo West pours it on Waterloo Columbus 56-28

Waterloo West controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-28 win against Waterloo Columbus on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus faced off on December 18, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Denver and Waterloo West took on Cedar Falls on December 9 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.

