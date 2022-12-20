Waterloo West overcomes Dubuque Wahlert 65-48

Waterloo West tipped and eventually toppled Dubuque Wahlert 65-48 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Waterloo West and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on December 3, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 13, Waterloo West squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.