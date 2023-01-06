Waterloo West mows down Iowa City 62-27

Iowa City had no answers as Waterloo West compiled a 62-27 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Iowa City and Waterloo West faced off on February 4, 2022 at Waterloo West High School. For results, click here.
