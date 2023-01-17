 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo West makes Cedar Rapids Xavier walk the plank 73-50

It was a tough night for Cedar Rapids Xavier which was overmatched by Waterloo West in this 73-50 verdict.

Waterloo West moved in front of Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Wahawks' shooting jumped in front for a 37-24 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

Waterloo West jumped to a 60-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wahawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-8 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on January 25, 2022 at Waterloo West High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 10 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.

