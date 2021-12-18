Waterloo West girls rolling early on

One month into the girls' basketball season, the buzz surrounding Waterloo West remains palpable.

After Friday night's convincing 69-53 home victory over crosstown rival and ninth-ranked Cedar Falls, the Class 5A No. 3 Wahawks emerged from their third top-10 tussle in a week's time with a 5-1 record and a tie for first place in the Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Plenty to be proud of. But still plenty to work on.

"I think they feel pretty good about themselves right now," West Coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said after the Cedar Falls win. "We just want to continue to work hard and continue to improve and hopefully continue to win games."

With four starters back from last year's state tournament team – including a pair of two-time all-state selections in junior guard Halli Poock and junior forward Sahara Williams – the wins should continue to come in bunches for West. Both players averaged over 20 points per game last season and are on track to duplicate the feat in the current campaign.

"The sky is the limit for us," Poock said. "It is really just how far we want to get. It is really up to us. Getting along, playing together. It doesn't really matter who scores the points on the team."

And the college coaches have taken notice. Longtime Connecticut Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey was at West High for Tuesday's win over then-No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington. Three nights later, it was first-year Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk – a former University of Iowa player and ex-Drake coach – witnessing the victory over Cedar Falls.

"It makes me feel good," Williams said. "And it also helps my team get looked at. Just feels good."

As the recruiting attention continues to gain steam, Williams has gone to work to improve her three-point shooting, ball handling, leadership and finishing around the basket. But that is not to suggest the 5-foot-11 slasher is just a threat on one end of the floor. Williams continues to display an all-around game with effort on the defensive end.

"At first, I was just kind of like a workhorse," Williams said. "Just run, run, run. But now, I feel like I kind of understand learning matchups, who you are guarding and how to defend. When to use all of my energy."

With a pair of experienced and increasingly productive post players in 6-foot-1 junior center/forward Sierra Moore and 6-foot-3 senior center Brooklynn Smith – both starters on last year's state tournament team – West continues to complement the skills of Poock and Williams with the type of inside-outside game that has the Wahawks eyeing a third-straight state tournament appearance.

West hosted Waterloo Columbus on Saturday and will entertain Western Dubuque on Tuesday in its last game until Jan. 4.

"We hope our crowds keep coming to watch us play," Dr. Pappas said. "Because we have got an exciting team to watch this year."

