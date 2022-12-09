 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo West gallops past Cedar Falls 55-41

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Waterloo West will take its 55-41 victory over Cedar Falls at Cedar Falls High on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Falls faced off on December 17, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 3, Waterloo West squared off with Mason City in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News