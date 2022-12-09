Waterloo West gallops past Cedar Falls 55-41

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Waterloo West will take its 55-41 victory over Cedar Falls at Cedar Falls High on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
