Waterloo West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dubuque Hempstead 67-23 in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.

Waterloo West jumped in front of Dubuque Hempstead 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Wahawks' shooting thundered in front for a 45-15 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Waterloo West steamrolled to a 57-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wahawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

In recent action on February 3, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Falls. For more, click here.

