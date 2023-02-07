Waterloo West showed it had the juice to douse Epworth Western Dubuque in a points barrage during a 66-45 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Waterloo West and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with December 21, 2021 at Waterloo West High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Iowa City West . Click here for a recap. Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 31 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.

