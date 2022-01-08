Waterloo West feeling confident after getting revenge

The Waterloo West girls basketball team didn’t even try to deny it. After blowing out Iowa City West on Friday night on the road, they fully admitted this one meant more than just any other game.

“Absolutely,” said head coach Anthony Pappas. “We knew this was a big game. It was for the conference lead and maybe the conference championship as well. There was a lot riding on this game.”

The game did decide who would have sole possession of first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference, yes. The Wahawks being 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference are now all alone at the top of the MVC with City West in second It was also a confidence booster as the Wahawks beat the Trojans 67-24 on their home court.

Still, there was a little something else that made this game sweeter, wasn’t there?

“They beat us last year in the biggest game of the season and we weren’t going to fall again,” said forward Sahara Williams.

There it is.

After making the semifinals two years ago, West had their sights set on a potential state championship run last season. Those dreams were dashed in the quarterfinals when they ran into City West and were defeated by two points. That fact wasn’t lost on the Wahawks as they remembered how that loss felt.

“That thought was there all week,” said Hallie Poock. “It was kind of redemption. We didn’t forget that game.”

On paper, the game should’ve been a tight battle. It looked like it would be that way early on, too, as the Wahawks only led by nine at the midway point. West absolutely dominated the Trojans the rest of the way, however, as Williams and Poock combined for 47 points and 14 steals. Those are numbers that shouldn’t surprise anyone who has been following their careers so far.

What was nice, however, was that the rest of the team contributed in massive ways as well. Sierra Moore led the team with eight rebounds while Brooklynn Smith and Jaide Domatob each chipped in six points.

“Hallie and Sahara are really good athletes,” said Moore. “Me and Brooklynn do really good on the boards this year. Free throws are definitely a big thing for us too. Last year we weren’t that good, but this year we definitely grew.”

When thinking about how involved the whole team got, Pappas couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear.

“It was a real team effort tonight,” he said. “This was a total team win. No matter what, it takes five really good people to work hard on that defense the way we play it. (Iowa City West) only had 12 points at half. Even then they struggled to score the second half.”

The game also had a special guest in the house as University of Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder was in attendance scouting recruits. That didn’t change how the Wahawks played the game though, did it?

“Nah,” said Poock with a laugh. “It was fine. I did see that (she was there) though.”

Solidifying their spot atop the MVC is great. Winning in front of recruiters is great. Getting revenge against the team that ended your season a year ago is all great too. There’s one more factor that made this game feel even more special, however.

“They’re fifth ranked in the state (in 5A),” Pappas said. “This is a real quality team that we beat here tonight. They’ve beaten some really good teams. It’s just a great night for West High.”

The Wahawks aren’t getting ahead of themselves. They know there’s 12 games left in the season and they still remain in one of the toughest conferences in the state. Still, they’re ranked No. 3 in 5A with their lone loss coming against Iowa City High by the skin of their teeth. After beating the Trojans on the road Friday night, they can’t help but feel good.

