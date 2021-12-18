Waterloo West downs Columbus Catholic

Columbus Catholic dug themselves into an early hole on Saturday. They fought back out of it, but came up short against the Waterloo West Wahawks girls’ basketball team.

The Wahawks defeated cross town rival Columbus Catholic (2-5) by a final score of 53-24 at home, improving to 6-1 on the year.

The girls in white sporting the maroon West W logo came out guns blazing and racked up an impressive 18 points in the first quarter to Columbus’s three first quarter points. Leading the scoring for the Columbus girls with five points apiece were sophomores Morgan Bradley and Olivia Surma.

Leading the way for West was their big three offensive threats, junior Sahara Williams (16 points), Brooklynn Smith (12 points), and Halli Poock (12 points).

Next Waterloo West will play a home game against Western Dubuque on Tuesday, December 21st at 7:35 p.m. before the Christmas break. The Sailors will play next on Monday, December, 20th at home starting at 6:15 p.m. against Dunkerton.

