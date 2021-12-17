Waterloo West downs Cedar Falls 69-53

The Waterloo West girls' basketball team learned a lot in a week.

The Class 5A third-ranked Wahawks, still smarting from a two-point loss Dec. 10 at No. 2 Iowa City High – a game in which West led by 12 points after three quarters – knew when to bow up when crosstown rival Cedar Falls showed signs of making a similar charge.

"I think that they were upset and determined not to have it happen again," longtime West Coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said after the Wahawks blitzed No. 9 Cedar Falls, 69-53, in a non-conference girls' basketball game Friday night at West High School. "And tonight I think we kind of showed that. We got up by 16, 18 and kind stayed there most of the game...I think they were determined not to let that happen again against a good team."

The game was the third in a row against a top-10 opponent for West (5-1). Four days after the City High loss, the Wahawks posted an 11-point home win over University of Iowa signee Hannah Stuelke and then-No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington.

"City High was definitely a wake-up call for us," junior forward Sahara Williams said. "We have just got to understand that we can't let them come in. We have got to show why we are the better team. I feel like we did that this game and we have just got to keep it up the whole season.

Against Cedar Falls (4-2), Williams led all scorers with 21 points. The two-time all-state selection also recorded five rebounds and four steals. Six-foot-one junior post player Sierra Moore had her best game of the season with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.

"In practice, we work hard every day," Moore said. "Individually, we work on stuff. And I just think this year, junior year, is very important for me because it gets me looks and all the important stuff to look to my future."

West used a 33-13 explosion – capped by a Williams three-point basket – to push its lead to 42-20 just before halftime. The advantage swooned to 26 points at 64-38 late in the third quarter before Cedar Falls made things interesting with a 15-2 surge.

Was another fourth quarter collapse looming? Not this time, as two-time all-state junior guard Halli Poock drilled a three-pointer that effectively ended the Tigers' rally with less than three minutes left in the contest.

"We just feed off each other and get the energy from each other," said Poock, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. "We have had a good last few games, bouncing back from City High. It has just been good to bounce back in a good way and not let it affect our season. Keep playing as a team."

Senior center Brooklynn Smith chipped in eight points and six rebounds for West, while senior guard Anna Sandvold contributed 12 points for Cedar Falls, which will host Mason City on Saturday.

West hosts Columbus Catholic on Saturday and then Western Dubuque on Tuesday before winter break.

"It will be good for us," Williams said. "A good feeling. Then we get the break off and we come back. We will come back and be ready to go again for another stretch."

