Waterloo West designs winning blueprint on Waterloo East 65-47

Waterloo West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Waterloo East 65-47 on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Wahawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-30 lead over the Trojans.
