Waterloo West controls the action and Iowa City West in affair 67-42

Waterloo West showered the scoreboard with points to drown Iowa City West 67-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Waterloo West made the first move by forging a 9-7 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.
Waterloo West fought to a 21-12 halftime margin at Iowa City West's expense.
