Waterloo West comes up short in state championship against Johnston

Tears flowed down the cheeks of the Waterloo West girls basketball team Friday night. They flowed as they walked off the Wells Fargo Arena court following the 5A state championship game. They flowed as the Wahawks entered the locker room and even as the exited it.

Sadly, these were not tears of joy. These were the tears no one wants to experience.

The Wahawks of Waterloo West saw their season come to an end with a 51-31 loss in the state title game against Johnston Friday. It was the first trip to the title game for West in 20 years, their third trip ever and the third runner-up finish.

Friday was also just the third loss that West suffered all season as they complete the year with a record of 23-3.

The Wahawks gave Johnston (26-0) all the fight they had. After falling behind double digits, West cut the deficit down to four at halftime. West was held to just two points in the third, however, and the Dragons went 4-for-8 from deep in the penultimate period to separate themselves.

"We weathered the storm and were only down four," said West head coach Anthony Pappas. "(Johnston) came out and hit some shots to stretch us out. Once they got that lead they kind of held the ball and we had to chase them to get back in. They're too good to get behind and we knew that. They played a tremendous ball game here tonight and the ball just didn't bounce our way."

After Halli Poock made a jump shot for West, Johnston scored the next nine points of the contest before Brooklynn Smith sunk a mid-range jumper. Poock hit a pull-up jumper shortly after to pull West within three, 9-6. Johnston hit a pair of threes while Smith made a pair of free throws to close out the quarter with the Dragons in front, 15-8.

Johnston remained in control at the start of the second period as they pulled ahead 22-12. With Sahara Williams and Poock being smothered, the Dragons dared Smith to shoot from mid-range. The center had ice in her veins as she nailed back-to-back jumpers before Williams hit a putback shot to get West back within four. Johnston responded to that 6-0 run with a pair of successful foul shots, but Williams nailed a floater with 50 seconds left and Smith and Moore combined to prevent the Dragons from making a last second shot attempt. West entered the locker room at the break down 24-20, but with momentum back on their side.

In the third quarter, however, all of the momentum went back to the Dragons. Johnston opened the third up with 13 unanswered points, giving them a 37-20 advantage. A steal and fastbreak layup by Poock gave the Wahawks their first and only basket of the period with 1:48 left before the fourth. Johnston hit one more three before the quarter ended to give them a 40-22 edge.

The fourth saw the Dragons go up 20 early on and it never got better as Johnston completed the first undefeated season in 5A history and sent West home, waiting for next year.

Williams led West with 14 points to go with nine rebounds, Smith had eight points and 10 rebounds in a fantastic farewell performance and Poock chipped in nine points.

It wasn't the happy ending to the fairytale season the Wahawks were hoping for, but this years team accomplished much. A third consecutive conference title, a third consecutive state tournament appearance and state runner-up trophy are all huge accomplishments. That fact was not lost on their head coach.

"We're proud of our team," Pappas said. "Our players battled all year long and really grew as individuals. We're just so proud of everything they accomplished here this season."

