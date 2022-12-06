Waterloo West casts spell on Cedar Rapids Prairie 58-50

Waterloo West topped Cedar Rapids Prairie 58-50 in a tough tilt for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with February 19, 2022 at Waterloo West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.