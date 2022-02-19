Waterloo West buries Cedar Rapids Prairie under avalanche of points 61-37

Waterloo West swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Cedar Rapids Prairie 61-37 on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Wahawks made the first move by forging a 15-13 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

Waterloo West's offense breathed fire to a 33-18 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the half.

Waterloo West's authority showed as it carried a 50-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

