Waterloo West buries Cedar Rapids Prairie under avalanche of points 61-37

Waterloo West swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Cedar Rapids Prairie 61-37 on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Wahawks made the first move by forging a 15-13 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

Waterloo West's offense breathed fire to a 33-18 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the half.

Waterloo West's authority showed as it carried a 50-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

