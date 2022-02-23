Waterloo West blitzes Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in convincing fashion 75-52

Waterloo West dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 75-52 victory over Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Wahawks darted in front of the Rams 16-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Wahawks' shooting jumped to a 35-23 lead over the Rams at halftime.
The Wahawks' reign showed as they carried a 57-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
