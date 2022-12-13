Waterloo West blitzes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in dominating victory 64-37

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Waterloo West did exactly that with a 64-37 win against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 11, 2022 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 6, Waterloo West squared off with Cedar Rapids Prairie in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
