Waterloo West barely gives Marion Linn-Mar a chance in blowout victory 54-25

Waterloo West offered a model for success with a convincing 54-25 victory over Marion Linn-Mar in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.
Last season, Waterloo West and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with December 7, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Waterloo West faced off against Waukon and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City West on January 20 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For results, click here.
