Waterloo East eventually plied victory away from Ames 41-33 at Ames High on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Ames faced off against Cedar Falls . For results, click here. Waterloo East took on Des Moines North on January 26 at Waterloo East. For a full recap, click here.

