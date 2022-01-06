Waterloo East girls showing positive signs

It's always hard losing to a rival. When you're a member of the Waterloo East girls basketball team, it's much harder when that rival is Waterloo West.

The East High faithful would have every reason to feel down after the girls were defeated by West on Tuesday 65-47. The Trojans themselves, on the other hand, were feeling far from discouraged.

"One of our biggest things is that we want to play hard, be aggressive, communicate and I thought we did that," said Trojans head coach Will Muhammed after the game. "I saw a lot of positive things that when we go back and look at the film we'll be able to point out what we want to work on and get better. Then we'll get a better result...The girls went into the locker room and their attitudes were good, they were happy and they were proud of themselves."

The pride was well earned. The Trojans went down 16-0 early, but refused to roll over. They even managed to cut the deficit to single digits before the first quarter was even over.

While East is 2-7 overall, there have been plenty of bright spots. Brooklyn Love has been one of the most outstanding players in the state as she averages 12.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game. Ellasa Horton (nine points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game), Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (8.6 ppg) and Jaelah Standford (6.7 points, 4.9 steals, and four rebounds per game) have all been individual standouts. Standford and Love are only sophomores, putting the Trojans in good position for the next few seasons.

"We're extremely young," said Muhammed. "We have a pair of senior leaders in Ellasa Horton and Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman, but other than that we're all freshmen and sophomores so the future is bright. Brooklyn Love has definitely been one of our anchors defensively and offensively. She's our leading scorer, our leading rebounder and leads the state in blocked shots. That's a lot to build off of for a 6-foot-1 sophomore. Overall, there's a lot of positives to build on."

The Mississippi Valley Conference is one of the tougher groups in the state of Iowa regardless of classification. The Trojans are aware that with their youth and the slow start they've gotten off to, a state title likely isn't in the cards this year. Still, with the core pieces they have in place, there's plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.

"We want to get some more W's obviously," said Muhammed. "We play to win the game. We just want to keep getting better. When the time comes for the playoffs, we want to make our presence felt. East High was down for quite a few years. I think we began to turn a corner a few years ago and we're getting better. We just want to finish the season strong, keep calculating and keep building on the positives"

