In recent action on January 27, Marshalltown faced off against Mason City . Click here for a recap. Waterloo East took on Ames on February 3 at Ames High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.