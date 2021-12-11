Waterloo East collects victory over Burlington 49-30

Waterloo East charged Burlington and collected a 49-30 victory on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on November 30, Burlington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Waterloo East took on Epworth Western Dubuque on December 3 at Waterloo East. For more, click here.
