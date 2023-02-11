Waterloo Columbus grabbed a 59-47 victory at the expense of Fairbank Wapsie Valley in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Waterloo Columbus drew first blood by forging a 14-11 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.

The Sailors' shooting moved in front for a 25-22 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Waterloo Columbus jumped to a 42-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sailors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-14 points differential.

The last time Waterloo Columbus and Fairbank Wapsie Valley played in a 47-42 game on November 30, 2021. For more, click here.

