Waterloo Columbus collects skin-tight win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley 47-42

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Waterloo Columbus passed in a 47-42 victory at Fairbank Wapsie Valley's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over the Sailors as the first quarter ended.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley took a 23-13 lead over Waterloo Columbus heading to the half locker room.

The Sailors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over the Warriors.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Sailors had enough offense to deny the Warriors in the end.

