Waterloo Christian topples Dunkerton 39-33

Waterloo Christian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 39-33 victory over Dunkerton in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.
Dunkerton started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Waterloo Christian at the end of the first quarter.
The Regents registered a 22-15 advantage at half over the Raiders.
Waterloo Christian and Dunkerton were engaged in a modest affair at 35-26 as the fourth quarter started.
Dunkerton fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Waterloo Christian would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
