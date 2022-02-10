Waterloo Christian topples Dunkerton 39-33

Waterloo Christian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 39-33 victory over Dunkerton in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.

Dunkerton started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Waterloo Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Regents registered a 22-15 advantage at half over the Raiders.

Waterloo Christian and Dunkerton were engaged in a modest affair at 35-26 as the fourth quarter started.

Dunkerton fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Waterloo Christian would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.