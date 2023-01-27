Waterloo Christian survives for narrow win over Tripoli 48-45

A tight-knit tilt turned in Waterloo Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Tripoli 48-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Tripoli faced off on January 28, 2022 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Waterloo Christian faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Tripoli took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 20 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.