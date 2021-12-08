Waterloo Christian stays undefeated with thrashing of Don Bosco

The Waterloo Christian girls’ basketball team came away with the victory over rival Don Bosco Tuesday night
The lady Dons couldn’t muster up much offensively as they got blown out by a final score of 51-9. Stepping up in a huge way for Waterloo Christian was Regents sophomore standout Katie Costello, who led the way in all three offensive categories in the dominating win over the Dons. Costello finished the night with 17 total points, going 7-for-15 on total field goals, and went 3-of-six beyond the arc. Costello also led the way with nine rebounds and five steals while also compiling five assists to give her team the victory.
Waterloo Christian scored 20 points in the first quarter to Don Bosco’s two points, and in the second the Regents scored 15 points to Don Bosco’s two points as well. In the third and fourth quarter, the Regents scored 10 and six points respectively to the Dons three and two points. The lady Regents improved their undefeated record with the win over Don Bosco, moving up to 5-0 on the young season.