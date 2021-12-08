Waterloo Christian stays undefeated with thrashing of Don Bosco

The lady Dons couldn’t muster up much offensively as they got blown out by a final score of 51-9. Stepping up in a huge way for Waterloo Christian was Regents sophomore standout Katie Costello, who led the way in all three offensive categories in the dominating win over the Dons. Costello finished the night with 17 total points, going 7-for-15 on total field goals, and went 3-of-six beyond the arc. Costello also led the way with nine rebounds and five steals while also compiling five assists to give her team the victory.