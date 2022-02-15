Waterloo Christian rains down on Tama Meskwaki Settlement 46-36

No quarter was granted as Waterloo Christian blunted Tama Meskwaki Settlement's plans 46-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Regents opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The Regents' shooting moved to a 25-12 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Tama Meskwaki Settlement fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Waterloo Christian would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
