Saddled up and ready to go, Waterloo Christian spurred past Traer North Tama 63-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 9.

In recent action on January 30, Waterloo Christian faced off against Nashua-Plainfield . For results, click here. Traer North Tama took on Tripoli on February 3 at Tripoli High School. For a full recap, click here.

