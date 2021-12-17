Waterloo Christian mauls Tripoli in strong showing 49-27

Waterloo Christian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Tripoli 49-27 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 13, Waterloo Christian faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Tripoli took on Baxter on December 11 at Tripoli High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
