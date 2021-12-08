Waterloo Christian girls off to red-hot start this season

The Waterloo Christian girls’ basketball team came away with the victory over rival Don Bosco on Tuesday. The lady Dons couldn’t muster up much offensively in this game as they got blown out by a final score of 51-9.

Stepping up in a huge way for Waterloo Christian was Regents sophomore standout star Katie Costello, who led the way in all three offensive categories in the dominating win over the Dons. Costello finished the night with 17 total points, 7-for-15 on total field goals, including 3-of-6 beyond the arc. Costello also led the way with nine rebounds and five steals while also compiling five assists to give her team the victory.

Costello, 5-fot-8, plays both point guard and shooting guard and had the upper hand in Tuesday's game. Costello seemed to be able to break away from a Don Bosco defender at will and her ability to get open looks and shoot off an uncontested shot proved too much for the Dons to handle in this game.

The lady Regents continued using their ball control offense with another total offensive takeover. Waterloo Christian went on a run to score 20 points in the first quarter to Don Bosco’s two. In the second, the Regents scored 15 points to Don Bosco’s two.

The girls dawning the Dons' blue and white continued to play hard throughout the game. Don Bosco seemed to dial up the intensity whenever head coach Tim Zabel called out the play “Iowa” which looked to be a quick pick and roll play for Bosco. Unfortunately, the shots just wouldn’t fall for the Dons and they struggled offensively in the second half of play as well.

Down the stretch in the third and fourth quarters, the Regents scored 10 and six points respectively to the Dons three and two.

The Regents improved their undefeated record with the win over Don Bosco, moving up to 5-0 on the young season. Other key contributors for the Regents include sisters Rachel and Lauren Bergstrom along with Sidra and Reagan Wheeler who all have made major contributions to the team thus far. Costello and Sidra Wheeler led in the three-pointer category with Wheeler making 7-of-23 three-pointers and Costello making 12-of-29 three-pointers.

This season the Regents have gone 125-for-303 in field-goal attempts, good for a 41.3% field goal percentage. The Regents are also 23-of-78 in three-point made attempts, good for a 29.5% three-point percentage. This year, the Regents have 54 total offensive rebounds, 98 defensive rebounds, and a 40.4% free throw shooting percentage. The Regents also have 51 total assists, 68 total steals, 12 total blocks, 71 total turnovers, and 45 total fouls in the 2021-2022 season so far.

Upcoming games for the lady Regents include matchups between Clarksville 12/10, Cedar Valley Christian 12/13, Tripoli 12/17, Riceville 12/21, Green Mountain-Garwin ¼, and Collins-Maxwell 1/7. Upcoming games for Don Bosco include Tripoli 12/10, Riceville 12/14, Colo-Nesco 12/16, Janesville 12/17, Dunkerton 12/21, Belle Plaine 1/10.

