Waterloo Christian girls edge Dunkerton 39-33

The first half of the 1A Region 5 girls basketball game between Waterloo Christian and Dunkerton on Thursday was very much anyone's game. In the very late stages, it looked like it still could be.

In between those points, however, the Regents did more than enough to collect the win.

Katie Costello scored 13 points, Reagan Wheeler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Waterloo Christian's defense did the rest as they defeated the Raiders 39-33. The win advances them to the second round of their 1A Region 5 Regional against Meskwaki Settlement.

Early on, it looked like either team could be the one advancing. The first quarter was a back and forth affair with the Raiders holding a 11-10 advantage heading into the second. After a quick Dunkerton bucket to start the second, however, the Regents closed the opening half out on a 12-2 run to go up 22-15 at the midway point.

The third quarter continued to be a defensive struggle for both teams, but the Regents managed to build more space between themselves and the Raiders. They outscored Dunkerton 9-4 in the period to go ahead 31-19.

"We said from the start of tonight we wanted to set the tone on defense," said head coach Wes Kennedy. "I think coming out of the half into the third quarter I think that we did that. Our offense happens when we play hard defense and I think that showed tonight."

Things got a little interesting late in the game. After the Regents went up 37-27 with just over a minute to go, Maeson Wolff sunk a three-pointer for the Raiders to cut the deficit to seven. Dunkerton immediately fouled and the Regents missed the ensuing free throw attempt and Mallory Tisue quickly nailed a trey of her own to make it 37-33 with less than a minute to go. Dunkerton fouled again and Costello went to the line. The super sophomore sunk both of her shots, the Regents got a stop the next possession and got the win.

"I was glad when I saw her go to the free throw line," Kennedy said. "I'm really, really confident in her shooting ability. She's a sophomore and can shoot the lights out so I'm really happy she was the one at the line for us."

Now, the Regents will take on a Meskwaki team that defeated them 47-40 just last week. Kennedy said he's hoping Thursday night was just the first win of the postseason, and not the last.

