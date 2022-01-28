Waterloo Christian denies Tripoli's challenge 51-33

Waterloo Christian handed Tripoli a tough 51-33 loss during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Tripoli faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Waterloo Christian took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 18 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For a full recap, click here.
