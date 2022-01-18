Waterloo Christian delivers smashing punch early to dump Gilbertville Don Bosco 53-18

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Waterloo Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-18 explosion on Gilbertville Don Bosco during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 4, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Tripoli and Waterloo Christian took on Janesville on January 11 at Janesville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.