Waterloo Christian delivers smashing punch early to dump Gilbertville Don Bosco 53-18

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Waterloo Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-18 explosion on Gilbertville Don Bosco during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 4, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Tripoli and Waterloo Christian took on Janesville on January 11 at Janesville High School. For a full recap, click here.

