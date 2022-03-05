Wahawks won't hang their heads for long

Halli Poock sat on the bench running her hands down her face while looking up at the scoreboard Friday night. Sahara Williams stood near Poock, arms crossed while biting her lower lip. Brooklynn Smith and Aysha McGee leaned on each other while Charlotte Gettman wrapped her arms around Jaide Domatob from behind, consoling her.

As the clock hit zero on the 5A state championship game, the Waterloo West girls basketball team came to grips with the realization that their season was over. Their fairytale campaign didn't have the happy ending they were fighting for as they were defeated by the Johnston Dragons, 51-31. While the Wahawks stood stunned on the sidelines, all they could do was watch as the Dragons celebrated an undefeated season.

As West girls walked off the Wells Fargo Arena court, there wasn't a dry eye among them. After advancing to their first girls basketball state championship game in 20 years, they finished the year 23-3 with a runner-up plaque for the third time in program history.

It wasn't the ending they wanted, of course. It was understandable that they were hanging their heads afterward. Make no mistake, however, this team won't be hanging their heads for long.

Heck, they were already talking about next year after the game.

“Our goal is to get back here,” Poock said. “That’s what me and Sahara said right away. We’ll be back next year. That’s what we’re planning for.”

That isn't just confidence, either. The Wahawks have every reason to believe that they'll be back in Des Moines next season.

Poock was one of the top point guards in 5A this season, leading the team in scoring (23.7 per game), assists (5.6 per game) and steals (4.5 per game). She's received scholarship offers from St. Thomas University and the University of Green Bay. She'll be a senior next year.

Williams may have been the best individual player in 5A this season. She did it all for the Wahawks as a dominant scorer (19.7 points per game), rebounder (6.5 per game) and defender (3.9 steals per game). She's had unofficial visits to Iowa and Iowa State and received scholarship offers from DePaul and USC.

Sierra Moore is the third member of Wests big three that will be making a return next season. She may not garner the same headlines as her two classmates, but she's been just as critical. She lead the Wahawks with 8.6 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks per game while scoring 140 points on the season.

Gettman started 16 games and will be a junior next season. Rising seniors Isabell Lederman and Faith Howard showed tremendous promise this year. Freshman Sydnie Wass is expected to take on a larger role as well.

All of that is to say, West should be just fine.

With that being said, that doesn't mean there won't be holes to fill in the lineup. Smith was an outstanding presence in the middle, averaging 8.2 points, 1.9 blocks and 5.7 rebounds per game. Domatob was a tireless worker on defense and a clutch shooter when called upon. Replacing them won't be easy.

“They mean a lot,” Poock said. “Brooklynn was our post presence so that’ll be a big spot to fill next year. Jaide is just kind of the soul of the team and makes us laugh all the time. Even TaNeesa (Martin) and Sierra (Burt), I’ll miss them a lot.”

The fact remains, however, that the core of this team will remain intact next season. And while the four departing seniors won't get a chance to be a part of whatever happens next year, they had one heck of a ride during their time.

“We’ve got a good nucleus coming back,” head coach Anthony Pappas said. “We’re losing some really nice seniors that had very good careers, but they were a part of three straight state tournament teams, three (conference) championships, a state runner-up team and a semifinal finish (in 2020). You can’t get much better than that.”

This year alone saw the Wahawks advance to the state title game for just the third time in their history. They achieved much more this season than many teams could even imagine accomplishing. That's something Pappas wanted every girl on the team to take with them as they entered the offseason.

“We fought all the way to the end,” he said. “We never gave up. We’re proud of them and what they did. We told them they really grew as individuals this year as well. We’re just really, really proud of them.”

So is the Waterloo community.

The West High girls received strong support throughout the season and "Wahawk Nation" was out in full force for the three games West played in Des Moines. That support isn't going anywhere and that fact isn't lost on the team.

“(The community) has really supported us this season,” Williams said. “They’ve been there for us. They believed in us just as much as we did. Having the whole community seeing you and wanting you to win is great because not everybody gets that."

No one is saying it'll be easy to deliver the first girls basketball championship in program history. Johnston has won two of the past three 5A titles and went undefeated this season so they're not going anywhere either. With a strong foundation of talent, support and determination, however, it would be unwise to bet against the Wahawks of Waterloo West next year.

They're already betting on themselves.

“We’ll be back next year,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re still hungry and we’re still going to stay ambitious about it. We’re still going to manifest that state title that we deserve.”

