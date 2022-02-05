Wahawks seeking answers after humbling loss on Friday

WATERLOO – It was a result that is sure to put a jolt into this week's postseason pairings.

Class 5A No. 2 Waterloo West's 30-point home loss to seventh-ranked Iowa City High Friday night not only brought the Wahawks' 12-game win streak to a screeching halt, it revealed some vulnerabilities that could potentially derail a run at a third-straight state tournament berth.

"We definitely thought that we had our mojo going into the postseason," West junior guard Halli Poock said after the 76-46 defeat. "But I guess this was a wake up and it shows that people can definitely compete with us and that we aren't maybe as good as we think we are. Maybe we needed that before state."

West (15-2, 11-1 Mississippi Valley Conference) has just four games left in its regular season to identify and fix any glaring deficiencies. The Wahawks visit Waukon on Saturday, host Dubuque Hempstead in their regular season home finale on Tuesday and then travel to Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Prairie on back-to-back days this Thursday and Friday.

"I have confidence that we will bounce back and be ready to go," West Coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. "Then finish the season strong and get ready for the postseason."

In addition to Friday night's rout, West lost at City High, 48-46, back on Dec. 10. In that contest, City High used a 20-6 advantage in the fourth quarter to upend West. The Wahawks' two 46-point efforts against City High represent their season-low in points scored this season.

"They played real smart defense," Dr. Pappas said. "They guarded our shooters and made it tough on our players to get shots...They clogged the middle and they just executed their defensive plan perfectly."

It will be interesting to see how the blowout loss and season sweep at the hands of Iowa City High alters the fortunes for West when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union releases the postseason pairings for Class 5A later this week.

Then again, simply being in a regional bracket apart from City High may be enough for the Wahawks to breathe a little easier. After all, West is 15-0 this season against teams not named Iowa City High, with seven of those victories coming against squads that are either currently ranked or receiving votes in the rankings.

"Hopefully it just makes us hungrier," West junior standout Sahara Williams said. "We will work harder, we will get better and get to where we need to be. Just one game. We will just wash it off."

For much of the season, Poock and Williams – both two-time all-state selections with Division-I futures – have done the heavy lifting when it comes to the Wahawks' offensive production. Entering February, Poock was averaging 22.7 points per game and Williams' pace was just a point behind at 21.7.

No team in the state regardless of class has a more productive scoring due than Poock and Williams as both rank in the top 16 in scoring. However, if one of them is sent to the bench with foul trouble – as was the case with Williams, who fouled out midway through the third quarter on Friday after scoring a season-low seven points – finding a reliable third scorer or points off the bench may be the necessary ingredient to that elusive state championship.

"Just getting our bench more involved," Poock said. "Getting them more of an understanding of everything so if something like this does happen, it is not so jumbled without me or without Brooklynn. Just getting people to step up when it matters."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0