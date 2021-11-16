Wahawks face pressure, yet maintain goal of 5A state title

It is the chatter amongst the hallways at Waterloo West High School. The talk extends into grocery stores and everywhere else in Waterloo.

Members of Waterloo West’s girls basketball team have heard it too many times to remember. They know the pressure they face this season.

“With having so much discipline, we don’t let it get to us,” senior Brooklyn Smith said. “Pressure makes you fresher.”

Central Iowa has had the chokehold on Class 5A basketball for an extended period of time. Only once since 2013 — the first year of 5A — has a team outside of the Des Moines area hoisted a state title.

The Wahawks believe the gap is closing. And they plan on taking full advantage.

Piloted by a pair of first team all-state players and two other returning starters, Waterloo West is perceived as one of the favorites in the big school classification this winter.

“We have more of a chip on our shoulder,” junior point guard Hallie Poock said. “Everyone thinks that only the big schools can win it. And here we are from Waterloo.”

Poock and Sahara Williams were one of the top guard-forward combos in the state a season ago. They both averaged more than 19 points per game and over 3.5 steals per contest.

Both have elevated their games in different aspects.

Williams is getting more comfortable shooting 3s, an area where she knocked down more than 40% a season ago.

“Just creating shots, getting those open looks,” she said.

Poock has been working on being a better leader and ball distributor. She averaged nearly six assists a night and was quick to admit that if her passing goes up and the scoring takes a dip, she’s more than fine with that.

“Trying to create plays, involve my teammates,” Poock said. “Whatever the team needs at this point. We have a team full of people that can score.”

It won’t be just those two running the show.

While Wahawks head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas notes that depth as a whole is a concern, he’s got a pair of post players that can shoulder some extra load.

Smith and Sierra Moore are relishing the opportunity to expand their respective offensive games and add another layer to Waterloo West’s attack.

“Every play counts, so the little things will be a very important role for me and Brooklyn,” Moore said. “If we hustle and play hard, we win those games.”

Size will not an issue for the Wahawks. Williams, Moore and Smith are all 5-foot-11 or taller and the last two listed are over 6-foot. It will allow rebounding to be a critical component for this year’s group.

It’s an element Pappas wants to see improved, along with distributing the ball.

“We want to be great teammates, share the ball,” he said.

Waterloo West fell to Mississippi Valley Conference foe Iowa City West by two points in the state quarterfinals last season. It was only the Wahawks’ second loss of the season.

When teams could start practicing last year, Waterloo West had to go through a 10-day quarantine period. It then practiced and the following day, needed to squeak by Dubuque Wahlert on the road.

Eleven days after that, it stumbled to Cedar Rapids Washington.

“We had to kind of rebuild, and we had some other tough games in there, too,” Pappas said. “We kept getting better and better. That COVID situation put us back a little bit. We recovered.”

Players believe that quarterfinal loss to the Trojans was needed. It has drove the Wahawks throughout the offseason and into the first week of practice.

“With Dr. Pappas, there’s no way to get off topic with this group,” Smith said.

Yet in order to reach the pinnacle, they’ll need to get by the usual suspects. Johnston returns over 80% of its scoring, Cedar Rapids Washington brings back its top scorer and who knows what the new school Waukee Northwest will look like.

A successful season, at least in Williams’ eyes, includes a state championship. Waterloo West has the coaching, the talent and believes the defense will be top notch.

If it reaches the top, it would be the first state title in school history.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes,” Williams said.

