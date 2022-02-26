Wahawks bound for Des Moines, ready for state

When the Waterloo West Wahawks won their regional finals match against Southeast Polk on Wednesday, celebrations immediately broke out on the court.

“We’re making history tonight,” senior Brooklynn Smith said after the game. “It feels good. It’s just a great feeling.”

For the first time in school history, the Wahawks have won three straight conference championships and made three straight state tournament appearances.

The girls’ varsity team started the game with a white-knuckle first quarter in which they clawed their way to a two-point lead, only to run away in the second half and win with a commanding 75-52 finish.

“I am just elated for my players here tonight,” head coach Anthony Pappas said. “We’ve gone through so much all season long. You know, you battle COVID and injuries and ups and downs, and then tonight to step up and play like we’ve played tonight our best game of the season.”

But after the team, students, staff and families had celebrated the cutting of the net, “Doc” Pappas got off the ladder and left the gym. While the girls were going home to continue their celebrations, the coach was in his office with his staff, studying the film of that night’s game. The girls will have to be ready for Des Moines, where they will square off against the best teams in Iowa.

The staff are confident in the girls’ abilities, as they boast some of the strongest players in the state. Guard Halli Poock remains the top scorer for the Wahawks. Only a junior, she notched her 1,000th career point in December.

In the finals, however, she struggled in the first half as she faced intense coverage from Southeast Polk, which effectively held her to just seven points in the first half. Their other top scorer, junior Sahara Williams, also faced a difficulties with the Rams’ effective defensive.

So in the first half, senior Jaide Domatab proved to be the cavalry for the Wahawks, making two layups and two three-pointers before halftime in her last ever home game.

“We know every night from here on out they’re going to press Hallie and Sahara really hard, so we’re making sure that you step up in your role and try and relieve some of the pressure on them,” Domatab said.

Poock was able to get into the game in the second half, which is when the Wahawks exploded on offense. She added 15 more points, along with several long-range assists, to dominate the court.

Now, they’ll be put to the test with one of the top teams in the state when they square off against Ankeny Centennial High at the Wells Fargo Arena. With a 20-3 record, they’ll be a tough contender. The Wahawks will need to be on guard and every girl on the court will have to step up.

“We’re going to take it one step at a time,” Pappas said. “But we’ll be ready. We just want to stay healthy and we’ll be ready to go when we play in Des Moines… but we’re excited, the school’s excited and it’s just so great.”

Their first game will be on Monday at 3:15 p.m.

