Wahawk girls advance to Regional finals

The Waterloo West High Wahawks have one more game to go before heading to state after a decisive 61-37 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday.

"Credit Prairie, they battled us and they battled all the way to the end," said head coach Anthony Pappas. "But also our players really stepped up... we used our bench a lot tonight and pulled away, and won with a comfortable margin."

The game was tightly contested in the first quarter with junior Sahara Williams making the first basket, followed by a made shot from Prairie. This was be the last time the game was tied, but the Prairie Hawks stayed close behind in the first quarter with the Wahawks up just 15-13 heading into the second.

The Wahawks started to pull away after that, building up more momentum on offense. A large component of this came from junior Hallie Poock, who finished with a game-high 33 points. By the end of the second quarter, it was clear that West was taking complete control of the game, entering halftime up 33-18.

In the third quarter, West continued their run, expanding their lead to 50-29 before finishing with the 61-37.

"We have a really nice team with a lot of talented players and even our younger players are working hard and improving for us, so we're hoping to be playing our very best here at this time of the year and that's what you want," Pappas said. "And that's what we're hoping for for Tuesday night, to play our best game of the year."

Waterloo West will face Southeast Polk for the Class 5A Region 7 Championship. Their match is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at West High.

