Vinton-Shellsburg survives taut tilt with Williamsburg 56-52

Vinton-Shellsburg upended Williamsburg for a narrow 56-52 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on February 1 , Vinton-Shellsburg squared up on Center Point CPU in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.