Vinton-Shellsburg snatches victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 44-43

Vinton-Shellsburg eventually plied victory away from Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 44-43 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 45-41 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap
