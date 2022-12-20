Vinton-Shellsburg shuts off the power on South Tama County 70-13

Vinton-Shellsburg dismissed South Tama County by a 70-13 count on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Vinton-Shellsburg and South Tama County played in a 81-28 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and South Tama County took on Marion on December 12 at South Tama County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
